He may be hundreds of miles away, but Thursday night, a boy in Florida is honoring Lyon County Deputy Stephanie Schreurs who died last week in a car crash.

10-year-old Zechariah runs a mile for every Law Enforcement Officer that dies in the Line of Duty.

He carries a Thin Blue Line Flag that he then sends to the family.

The funeral for Deputy Schreurs will be held on Monday at the Sanford Pentagon.