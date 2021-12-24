SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A hospital cafeteria can be a place filled with every sort of emotion but Joyce Kaiser does her best to create a peaceful environment for all who pass through.

Joyce Kaiser doesn’t know for sure how long she’s been playing the grand piano in the cafeteria at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital.

“I feel like I’ve been doing it for a long time!” exclaimed Kaiser.

It’s something Kaiser enjoys doing to give back to her community. She comes each day at the noon hour, in the evening, and even at midnight to entertain all who listen.

“When somebody says to me ‘You know, when you played that song, you really helped me. You helped me like with less stress or you helped me relax.’ I think that’s the key,” said Kaiser.

And although she plays a variety of music year round for visitors and workers in the cafeteria, Kaiser admits playing carols during the holidays is her favorite primarily due to her faith.

“When I’m playing, many times people say ‘Why do you have music, why don’t you know it by heart? And I said I need music because I look around a little and I see somebody and I think of a prayer for them. And so I pray for them and then I have to look at where I’m playing to get back on the tune,” said Kaiser.

Kaiser says she gives her time and musical talents in hopes it will brighten someone’s day in a place that can be chaotic and worrisome.

“If we focus on a positive, if we focus on giving to somebody, or we focus on just having a cup of coffee with somebody, that’s great for Christmas,” said Kaiser.

Kaiser says UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s are looking for more volunteers in other facets around their facility. For more information on how to volunteer, click here.