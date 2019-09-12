Yankton man dies in Highway 81 crash

A 21-year-old Yankton man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 81 Wednesday afternoon.



The Cedar County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened just after 3:30 on the south side of the Discovery Bridge on Highway 81 over the Missouri River.



Joshua Hauger, 21, was driving north on the Highway when authorities say he struck the east bridge rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Department said he was wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff’s office. Yankton Fire and Rescue, the Yankton County Sheriff’s office and the Nebraska Department of Roads assisted at the scene.