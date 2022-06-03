YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A minimum-security inmate has been placed on escape status in Yankton.

Officials say 42-year-old Randall Heffner left the work release jobsite without authorization overnight.

Heffner is described as a Native American man who is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Authorities say he has brown hair and blue eyes.

The Department of Corrections says Heffner is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and DWI 3rd from Minnehaha County.

If you have seen Heffner or have any information, you are asked to contact authorities.