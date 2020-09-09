Yahtzee, Baby Nancy, My Little Pony up for Toy Hall of Fame

This Aug. 25, 2020 photo provided by the The Strong museum in Rochester, N.Y., shows the 12 toys that are up for induction to the the National Toy Hall of Fame later this year. From top left are My Little Pony, Baby Nancy, Lite-Brite, Sorry and Masters of the Universe. From bottom left are Yhatzee, Tamagotchi, Risk, sidewalk chalk, Bingo, Jenga and Breyer Horses. (Victoria Gray/The Strong museum via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the 12 toys that are up for induction later this year.

Breyer Horses and My Little Pony are neck and neck. Also nominated is Baby Nancy, an ethnically correct Black doll unlike any that had been produced before her.

The games Risk, Sorry, Yahtzee, bingo, and Jenga also made the list released Wednesday.

Nominees are rounded out by Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, sidewalk chalk, and the 1990s virtual pet, Tamagotchi.

Three of the finalists will be inducted into the hall in Rochester, New York, on Nov. 5.