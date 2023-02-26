SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Sioux City Explorers regretfully announce the passing of pitcher Matt Pobereyko on February 24, 2023. The exact cause of death is still unknown, he was 31 years old.

Pobereyko spent parts of three seasons with the Sioux City Explorers from 2019 to 2022. He appeared in 74 total games for the X’s, totaled 101.1 innings with a 2.75 ERA. Pobereyko was a premier closer, he collected 38 saves and totaled 153 strikeouts to only 25 walks.

“Words cannot express the grief and sorrow we feel today for Matt’s family, friends, teammates and his fans.” Said Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery. “He truly loved being an Explorer and being a part of this community. He was as fierce of a friend as he was as a competitor. We will miss him as a baseball player, but even more so as a friend.”

In 2019 the Hammond, Indiana native was named a South Division American Association All-Star. He tied the league lead in appearnaces with 47 and tied the Explorers single season franchise record with 24 saves.

In his second season in Sioux City, Pobereyko appeared in 21 games and racked up 14 saves before his contract was transferred to the Miami Marlins organization.

Pobereyko’s final season with Sioux City was in 2022 when he joined the team in August as a starting pitcher. He started in five games and pitched in relief in another going 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA and struck out 42 batters and walked only seven.