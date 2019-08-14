Wrapping up a summer of events at the Sioux City Public Libraries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While kids and parents are getting ready for back to school, Siouxland’s libraries are also preparing to switch gears from summer programs to after school activities.

From reading to dogs to making stuffed animals, the Sioux City Public Library has had a busy summer helping kids stay engaged during their break. Now that they’re returning to school, librarians are hoping kids will stay in the routine of coming back to the library to enjoy everything it has to offer.

“There’s just tons of books, CDs, DVDs, Audiobooks, tons of stuff to do and see,” said Brenda Lussier the youth library assistant.

The public libraries will continue holding storytimes and other events throughout the school year.