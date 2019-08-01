Worries of gambling addiction increase as sports betting comes to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) – After the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved the rules for sports betting in the state of Iowa, some are worried about the impacts the gambling could have on addicts.

In a matter of weeks, many in the state will be able to place bets on sports from the convenience of their smartphone.

It’s an exciting idea for sports fans, but something that worries people like Rebecca Peterson. The director of MercyOne House of Mercy in Des Moines.

“Anytime you have that immediate access, that instant gratification, that’s exactly what someone with a gambling disorder would be looking for,” Peterson said.

Peterson is the director of MercyOne House of Mercy, a facility that treats people battling addiction problems.

“We see people lose their savings, their retirement funds. People end up in divorce or separating from their family because of the chaos that can be caused,” Peterson said.

There are measures in place to prevent addictions from starting, such as safeguards in mobile apps where you can set limits on how much you bet and how often you can view the app.

“The rules require a cooling-off period so it’s not a situation where somebody can establish those limits and then decide they want to immediately change those. They have to wait,” Brian Ohorilko the IRGC administrator, said.

Peterson worries though that it’s not enough.

“That measure would be helpful for somebody who’s already acknowledged that they have a gambling disorder,” she said. “What that won’t help is the individual who hasn’t quite recognized that they have a disorder who will continue to seek greater and greater measures to gamble.”

So how does one know if you are addicted? Signs include lying about how much you’re betting, stealing to bet more and trying to win back all that you’ve lost.

“If somebody does have a gambling disorder, I’d really encourage them to seek out counseling,” Peterson said.