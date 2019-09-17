World War Two chapel could be removed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) —A building dating back to World War II is facing an uncertain future.
The Sioux City City Council is considering a proposal that would remove the World War II chapel that sits on the airport property.
The chapel was built as part of a Wartime Airbase used for B-17 bomber training. The proposal would move the chapel to be maintained by a non-profit organization.
However, that non-profit has not yet been formed and would still need to raise funds to take over ownership.
If the group is unable to raise funds, the chapel could face demolition.