World War II sailor is finally home

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. (KCAU) – After 78 years, the town of Bloomfield finally welcomed home World War II sailor Joseph Maule. The day began with a procession from Norfolk to the town of Bloomfield.

More than 50 Legion riders came out to honor Joseph Maule. He was among the hundreds of military men and women killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“Whatever is the opposite of rolling over in your grave ancestors are doing that right now and it feels good,” said Josh Maule, the great nephew.

On Thursday the family of Joseph Maule and the town of Bloomfield welcomed Maule’s remains to his final place.

“Never in their mind did they ever think that their son would be laying right next to them and this is a blessing it really is,” said Joan Anderson, a family member of Maule.

Maule died on the U.S.S. Oklahoma when Japanese planes attacked Pearl Harbor. His remains were buried in Hawaii, along with other unidentified men and women who died in the attack. It was only after 78 years later that Maule’s remains, and those of others, could be identified and returned to their families.

“It’s unbelievable. I never ever thought this would happen and my dad, our dad, wanted it so bad. He was the oldest and he wanted so badly for this to happen, so I know he and mother are up in heaven, and they are just shouting for joy,” said Norma Maule Coffin.

In 2015, the Navy began the process of exhuming the remains in Hawaii.

“I’m sure our parents would be proud of what the Navy did,” said Win Kull, a family member.

None of Maule’s living family members ever got the opportunity to meet him, but they say they are overjoyed he’s finally home.

“We are sad that parents have passed away and then all the siblings, especially your father and my father in law who wanted this so badly their entire lives,” said Cindy Maule.

“No one really dies unless their memory dies,” said Josh Maule.

Now, the remains of Joseph Keith Maule will lay next to those of his parents, for eternity.