World leaders honor D-Day troops on 75th anniversary

FRANCE (ABC News) – On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the heroes are honored from the northern coast of France by world leaders.

The French President Emmanual Marcon was joined by President Trump and the First Lady for an emotional tribute celebrating American and allied troops who fought and died on Normandy’s beaches.

The air, sea and land invasion of World War 2 led the way for the release of Western Europe from the Nazis.

“To the men to sit behind me, your example will never grow old,” President Trump stated. “You are among the very greatest who will ever live.”

In the U.S. cemetery, more than 9,000 Americans are buried with white crosses marking each grave. Many of them lost their lives on nearby beaches.

The leaders paid tribute overlooking Omaha Beach were over 2,000 American Troops died on June 6, 1944.

“I was wondering how I would react and really I was captured. I still am weeping within some because I saw so many young guys that day lost their lives,” Vinnie Unger stated as when he first arrived, he did not know how he would feel seeing the cemetery.

Surrounding the leaders, hundreds of military veterans. As their numbers are becoming smaller, they are celebrated as the real VIPs.

President Trump thanked the French Leader for inviting him to Normandy, saying they have an outstanding relationship.