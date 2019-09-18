Worker who herded people out before Maine explosion is called hero

An aerial view of the devastation after an explosion at the Life Enrichment Advancing People (LEAP) building, in Farmington, Maine killed one firefighter and injured multiple other people, on Monday morning September 16, 2019. (Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal via AP)

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — A maintenance manager was credited Tuesday with saving lives by evacuating a building before an explosion that gravely injured him, while investigators began examining the rubble to determine the cause and the firefighter who died was saluted.

Larry Lord emptied the building of “at least a dozen or so employees” when the odor of propane gas was detected just minutes before the powerful blast destroyed the building and killed a firefighter, Police Chief Jack Peck said Tuesday.

“Without his quick actions, I think it would’ve been a much more horrific tragedy,” Peck told reporters.

Lisa Charles, who worked with LEAP but was not there at the time of the blast, said she is grateful Lord got her colleagues to safety.

“They got a warning from the maintenance guy,” she said Monday, calling him a hero.

Her colleagues told her that they were taken to a safe area but that Lord went back inside with firefighters before the blast occurred.

In addition to the death of Fire Capt. Michael Bell, Lord and seven other people were injured when Monday’s explosion leveled the two-story building that housed LEAP, a nonprofit that serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities.

Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began digging Tuesday through concrete, wood and debris for clues.

Part of the focus is on propane gas, which either caused the blast or must be ruled out, said Ken Grimes of the marshal’s office.

He predicted the work will take about a week.

Firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement officers paused Tuesday to salute the fallen Bell, who was 68, as his body was returned from the state medical examiner’s office with an escort.

Maine State Police lead a procession honoring Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell as it arrives in Farmington, Maine, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Bell was killed in an explosion the day before that also injured six other firefighters and a maintenance worker at the LEAP building, a nonprofit that serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities in Farmington. (Rich Abrahamson/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)

Fire engines escort the remains of Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell from Augusta to Farmington, Maine, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Bell was killed in an explosion the day before that also injured six other firefighters and a maintenance worker at the LEAP building, a nonprofit that serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities in Farmington. (Andy Molloy/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)

University of Maine student react as the procession honoring Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell passes through campus in Farmington, Maine, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Bell was killed in an explosion the day before that also injured six other firefighters and a maintenance worker at the LEAP building, a nonprofit that serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities in Farmington. (Rich Abrahamson/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)

State Police and Department of Corrections canine handlers salute as the remains of Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell is escorted from Augusta to Farmington, Maine, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Bell was killed in an explosion the day before that also injured six other firefighters and a maintenance worker at the LEAP building, a nonprofit that serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities in Farmington. (Andy Molloy/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)

A police officer salutes as the procession honoring Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell as it arrives in Farmington, Maine, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Bell was killed in an explosion the day before that also injured six other firefighters and a maintenance worker at the LEAP building, a nonprofit that serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities in Farmington. (Rich Abrahamson/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)

Bell’s brother, Fire Chief Terry Bell, and five other firefighters were also injured, as was an ambulance worker, officials said.

Six people remained hospitalized Tuesday in Portland and Boston, with Lord and three firefighters in critical condition, officials said.

Acting Farmington Fire Chief Tim Hardy said his own department and the community will get past the tragedy, but he said it will take time.

“We will recover from this,” he said. “We’ll come together and conquer this together.”

Firefighters walk through the scene of an explosion Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Farmington, Maine. Officials say a town’s fire chief is among the injured in a propane explosion that killed a firefighter. State public safety spokesman Steve McCausland said after Monday morning’s explosion at a nonprofit center in Farmington that multiple people remain hospitalized. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A man works at the scene of a deadly propane explosion, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, which leveled new construction in Farmington, Maine. (Jacob Gage via AP)

Emergency vehicles are at the scene of a deadly propane explosion, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, which leveled new construction in Farmington, Maine. (Jacob Gage via AP)

Ambulances travel, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, from the scene of a propane explosion which leveled new construction in Farmington, Maine. (Rich Abrahamson/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP)

A police officer stands guard, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the scene of a deadly propane explosion which leveled new construction in Farmington, Maine. (Donna Perry/Sun Journal via AP)

In an image from video, a flag-draped body is moved to a coroner’s vehicle at the scene of an explosion, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Farmington, Maine. Officials say a town’s fire chief is among the injured in a propane explosion that killed a firefighter. State public safety spokesman Steve McCausland said after Monday morning’s explosion at a nonprofit center in Farmington that multiple people remain hospitalized. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

An aerial view of the devastation after an explosion at the Life Enrichment Advancing People (LEAP) building, in Farmington, Maine killed one firefighter and injured multiple other people, on Monday morning September 16, 2019. (Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal via AP)

A firefighter walks through the scene of an explosion Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Farmington, Maine. Officials say a town’s fire chief is among the injured in a propane explosion that killed a firefighter. State public safety spokesman Steve McCausland said after Monday morning’s explosion at a nonprofit center in Farmington that multiple people remain hospitalized. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Maine Gov. Janet Mills , right, speaks to officials at the scene of an explosion Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Farmington, Maine. Officials say a town’s fire chief is among the injured in a propane explosion that killed a firefighter. State public safety spokesman Steve McCausland said after Monday morning’s explosion at a nonprofit center in Farmington that multiple people remain hospitalized. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

___

David Sharp reported from Portland.