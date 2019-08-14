Woodbury County supports proposed U.S. Bicycle Route through Siouxland

As cycling crows in popularity across the country, transportation officials are working to expand a nationwide bicycle route system.

The U.S. Bicycle Route System spans more than 13,000 miles of highways across the Midwest and it could soon be coming to Woodbury County. The Board of Supervisors recently sent a letter to the Iowa Department of Transportation expressing their support of the proposed U.S. Bicycle Route 55 (USBR 55) that would run through Woodbury County.

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman Keith Radig says the project still needs more support from other communities along the route before it can be approved.

“So hopefully more counties in Iowa sign on to the route and express their support to the Iowa DOT and then the Iowa DOT will work with this organization to specify what route it would be through the state,” Radig said.

The proposed USBR 55 would go from the Canadian Border through Siouxland and end in Brownsville, Texas.