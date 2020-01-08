Woodbury County supervisors continue to set stage for jail referendum vote

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -Exactly where local criminals will be housed in the future continues to be a focus for Woodbury County supervisors.

County Building Service Director Kenny Schmitz highlighted the need for a new jail and county law enforcement center at Monday’s supervisors meeting.

The current jail is more than 30 years old and no longer meets inmate housing requirements outlined by state code.

Between now and a possible March bond referendum on the project, supervisors say they welcome all community feedback concerning the project.

“So between now and then the county board meetings will be open to anyone who wants to come and address the board. Ask questions about the process, ask questions about the project or just give their opinion.” says Supervisor Matthew Ung.



The project carries an estimated $50 million price tag.

Woodbury County supervisors meet every Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 in the Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City.