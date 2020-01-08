Breaking News
Iran: Missiles fired at Iraqi air base housing US troops
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Woodbury County supervisors continue to set stage for jail referendum vote

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -Exactly where local criminals will be housed in the future continues to be a focus for Woodbury County supervisors.

County Building Service Director Kenny Schmitz highlighted the need for a new jail and county law enforcement center at Monday’s supervisors meeting.

The current jail is more than 30 years old and no longer meets inmate housing requirements outlined by state code.

Between now and a possible March bond referendum on the project, supervisors say they welcome all community feedback concerning the project.

“So between now and then the county board meetings will be open to anyone who wants to come and address the board. Ask questions about the process, ask questions about the project or just give their opinion.” says Supervisor Matthew Ung.

The project carries an estimated $50 million price tag.

Woodbury County supervisors meet every Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 in the Woodbury County Courthouse in Sioux City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories