Authorities release dramatic video of Woodbury County pursuit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have released footage of the end of a pursuit in Woodbury County that led to the arrest of a man.

A deputy of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office tried to make a traffic stop in the northwest part of the county on Thursday morning at 5:45, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

They said the vehicle then tried to elude the deputy. After a short pursuit, the deputy used a pursuit intervention technique causing the vehicle to leave the road and roll onto its top.

Authorities took the suspect, Michael Jorgensen, 40, into custody. He was charged with OWI 2nd, serious eluding, and numerous other charges. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $4,000 bond. He is also being held for the state of Nebraska.

The sheriff’s office released dashcam footage of the end of the pursuit.