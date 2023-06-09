SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Woodbury County judge has ruled that a company wishing to place a pipeline through a couple’s property did not properly inform them of their intent to enter their property.

Judge Roger Sailer ruled in favor of landowners William and Vicki Hulse on June 1 by dismissing a petition before the court to allow Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC to enter their land over their objections. Navigator had asked the court to order an injunction to allow them to enter the property owned by the Husles. However, the court found that improper notice was supplied to William Husle.

According to the ruling, William Husle does not currently reside with his wife Vicki Hulse. The judge ruled that while Vicki Hulse did have an opportunity to be informed of the request to enter their land, and she refused to be served, William Husle did not have the same opportunity to be informed of the request. Iowa law requires that this notification be made first before an injunction can be granted to the pipeline.

In the end the court found that Navigator did not properly inform the landowners of their intention to enter their land, as is required by law, and dismissed their injunction. This is the third ruling against Navigator in recent months, with a judge ruling back in May that Iowa’s law requiring pipelines to be given access to private property was unconstitutional.

Read the entire ruling below: