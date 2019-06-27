Woodbury County Democrats host democratic debate watch party

The first of back to back debates giving people a better impression of the candidates.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders gathered to watch democratic presidential hopefuls debate Wednesday night.

The first of back to back debates giving people a better impression of the candidates.

A watch party was hosted by the Woodbury County Democrats and Team Amy Iowa looked on as 10 candidates went back and forth.

With so many unfamiliar faces on the stage, the event provided a closer look at those vying to become the 2020 democratic nominee.

“Think if it’s like what we’ve seen here in Woodbury County at our events. They may take away saying we got a lot of really great candidates, it’s going to be a difficult decision and that’s a great spot to be in. Again I think it’s because there’s so many that think they got a shot at becoming President and taking Trump out of office,” says Tim Bottaro of Sioux City.

Ten more democratic candidates will debate Thursday night. Four candidates did not qualify for these debates.