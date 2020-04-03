Woodbury County confirms eighth case of COVID-19

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials announced the eighth case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County has been confirmed Friday morning.

The chart below, from the Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) shows the status of COVID-19 testing in Woodbury County.

Pending tests are not included in the table, only completed tests.

SDHD said the above table reflects tests completed on Woodbury County residents only.

Many of the tests completed at medical facilities located in Woodbury County are for residents of other counties that come here for medical care, but those numbers are not reflected in the table, SDHD said.