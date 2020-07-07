Woodbury County auditor says there is ‘massive voter confusion’ over special election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill Tuesday is confirming a large amount of confusion concerning the special election underway for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

A special election was called after former supervisor Jeremy Taylor resigned from the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in January. The special election was originally slated to take place April 14. Gill later asked voters to vote by absentee ballot, later confirming 10,000 ballots were requested and 8,000 were returned in the next several weeks.

In March, Secretary of State Paul Pate moved the special election to July 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gill said Tuesday that he had asked Pate not to do that saying he felt it would cause “massive voter confusion” with the Iowa primary set for June 2.

On Tuesday, Gill said his worst fear was realized. He said that 184 voters cast their ballots at polls as of 11 a.m. Additionally, Gill said nearly the same number of people tried to cast their ballot at a polling place forgetting they already voted.

“Voters are offered the opportunity to cast a provisional ballot, but if the Absentee Ballot and Special Voters Precinct Board finds a ballot has already been counted for that voter, the provisional ballot will not be counted,” Gill said.

Any voters who are concerned they may have previously voted can visit the auditor’s office to check if their affidavit envelope that contains their signature so as to ensure the integrity of the election.

Polls close Tuesday at 9 p.m.

