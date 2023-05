SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Woodbury Central’s Wyatt Fickbohm wrapped up a strong weekend at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP), finishing in 265th place out of 2,510 high school boys and was the 69th best sophomore.

In the overall boys category, Fickbohm came in 352nd place. The result placed Fickbohm within the top five percent of all boys in the nation that competed.

Image Courtesy: Woodbury Central Archery Facebook