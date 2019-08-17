Wood carving artists in Storm Lake for Wood, Wine & Blues

It’s a weekend of Wood, Wine and Blues in Storm Lake as some of the best Wood Carving Artists in the nation are in town for an entertaining three-day competition.

“I think it’s compelling to people because it’s such an obnoxious and loud and dirty tool but yet you’re creating such beautiful art, I think that’s what compels people the most about it,” Carver Keith Gregory said.

It’s the 7th year of the fun community event in Storm Lake that continues to draw many people to town for the weekend.

“It’s just great for our community, it’s a free event so people can come and just walk around in the park,” Lee Dutfield from Storm Lake United said.

Wood, Wine and Blues continues Saturday and Sunday with all of the judging on Sunday.