Women of the SCPD to participate in the Pink Patch Project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) —The women of the Sioux City Police Department will be participating in a cancer fundraiser during the month of October.

Women of the Sioux City Police Officer’s Association will be teaming up with the Friends of the Sioux City Police Department for a fundraiser during the month of October.

The fundraiser is called the Pink Patch Project and during the event, pink patch versions of the Sioux City Police Department shoulder patch will be for sale. All the proceeds will be donated to the Caps 4 Courage organization to help them with their gift boxes given to cancer survivor at their first treatment, rather it’s chemotherapy or radiation. The press release states the gift boxes include a unisex inspirational style hat, a letter to the patient from another cancer survivor, a hand-painted stone and other items.

The women of the police department will not only be selling the pink patches but will be paying to wear the pink patches and specially made pink enamel badges on their duty uniforms. The release said they want to help raise awareness and help bring an end to breast cancer.

The public will be able to purchase the pink patches for $10 each at the front desk of Police Headquarters located at 601 Douglas Street. The patches will be available October 1. They will also be available to purchase by mail through the chief of police’s office.

For more information on the Pink Patch Project, click here.