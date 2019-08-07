Woman’s body found in the South Skunk River in Mahaska County

Iowa investigators are looking for leads, after a woman’s body was found in the South Skunk River.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body before 3pm Tuesday near the Glendale Access.

An investigation is underway into the victim’s death.

Officials say they’re aware that Monday morning, 24 year-old Ashley Shafer was reported missing to the Oskaloosa Police Department. An investigation into Shafer’s disappearance and current location are part of an active missing person investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shafer or with information on the body found in the South Skunk River is asked to call the Mahaska County Communications Center at (641) 672-2557.