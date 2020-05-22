Woman sleeping on couch with lockbox of meth sentenced to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman who law enforcement found asleep on a couch in possession of meth she intended to distribute was sentenced on May 18 to more than three years in federal prison.

Michelle Rae Simmermaker, 44, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, received the prison term after a January 2 guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Evidence during a previous hearing showed that Simmermaker was asleep on the couch in a home in Tipton, Iowa, when law enforcement officers arrived to search the residence.

According to court documents, Simmermaker had a lockbox with her that contained over ten grams of methamphetamine, which she intended to sell to others.

Two minor children, including Simmermaker’s granddaughter, were also present in the home, according to court documents.

Simmermaker was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by a United States District Court Judge to 37 months’ imprisonment.

She must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Simmermaker is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emily K. Nydle and investigated by the Tipton Police Department, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, and the Muscatine County Drug Task Force.

Latest Stories