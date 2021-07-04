Woman gets to realize her dream of going into space after waiting 50 years

(KCAU) – An aviation pioneer ahead of her time, an astronaut trained by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and now at 82 years old she is finally about to take the ride of a lifetime.

The dream is alive for Wally Funk. At 82 years old, she’s waited about 5 decades to hear those words.

On July 20th, she will soar into space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

“Everything the FAA has, I’ve got the license for, and I could outrun you,” said Wally Funk, astronaut.

Despite those credentials, she was never allowed in space.

“They told me I had done better, completed the work faster than any of the guys. So, I got ahold of NASA 4 times, I said I wanna become an astronaut, but nobody would take me. I thought I’d never go up,” said Funk.

All NASA astronauts were male military test pilots back in the 60’s.

“They said Wally you’re a girl you can’t do it and I like to do things nobody’s ever done,” said Funk

And Funk has done a lot of things.

She was the youngest grad of the ‘Woman In Space’ Program in the 60’s.

She was the first female FAA Inspector and first female NTSB Air Safety Investigator.

Now, she’ll be the oldest person to ever fly in space.

Funk will join Bezos and his brother on the flight launching from West Texas.

Blue Origin is auctioning off seats for the historic trip.

The company says the first seat just sold for $28 million after bidders from 159 countries competed for that one spot.