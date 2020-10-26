DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) – A woman has been pronounced dead after a shooting Sunday night at a Davenport Chuck E. Cheese.
The incident happened Sunday night shortly after 7:30 when police responded to a report of gunfire and a person who had been wounded in the neck.
Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive woman. After initial medical attention was provided on-scene, she was taken to Genesis East, where she was pronounced dead.
A witness told news-affiliate WHBF about a person lying on the floor inside the restaurant.
Law enforcement were seeking a black Chevrolet Impala that may have been involved.
Latest Stories
- Second stimulus checks: Here’s where we stand as a new week begins
- Watch: Gov. Ricketts to give update on pandemic
- Sioux County Sheriff’s Office asks for information in hit-and-run near Hospers
- Woman dies after shooting at Davenport Chuck E. Cheese
- October 26: Iowa reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases, 26,807 active cases