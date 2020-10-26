Woman dies after shooting at Davenport Chuck E. Cheese

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) – A woman has been pronounced dead after a shooting Sunday night at a Davenport Chuck E. Cheese.

The incident happened Sunday night shortly after 7:30 when police responded to a report of gunfire and a person who had been wounded in the neck.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive woman. After initial medical attention was provided on-scene, she was taken to Genesis East, where she was pronounced dead.

A witness told news-affiliate WHBF about a person lying on the floor inside the restaurant.

Law enforcement were seeking a black Chevrolet Impala that may have been involved.

