ADEL, Iowa – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel.

Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident.

Adel Police were called out to Old Portland Road at River Vista Drive around 8:55 p.m. Saturday on a report of an unconscious woman lying in the roadway, according to court documents. The woman was transported to a local hospital, and police later learned she had a fractured skull and a possible brain bleed. She remains hospitalized.

Witnesses told police they saw a car speeding up and down Old Portland Road. They reported there were a couple of people sitting on top of the car or possibly hanging out of a sunroof.

The criminal complaint said an officer spoke with a woman at the scene who gave them “misinformation” and lied to them about being there and what happened. Later in the investigation, police said multiple people identified Versteegh as the driver of the car.

A friend of Versteegh spoke with her after the incident and told police Versteegh said the woman who was hurt had been sitting on top of the car, but she fell as she tried to walk to the back and stand on the trunk.

An officer was also able to review a recorded phone conversation in which Versteegh admitted to being the driver.

Adel Police Chief Cody Shepherd told WHO 13 that the investigation into the incident is fluid and more charges could be filed in the case.

Versteegh is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a bond of $7,000 until her initial appearance.