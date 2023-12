VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — One woman is in the Clay County Jail this morning, accused of threatening juveniles at a Vermillion bus stop.

Police say it happened just before 8 a.m. Monday. By the time officers had arrived at the bus stop, the woman had left.

She was later found and arrested.

Twenty-two-year-old Ariana Cournoyer is charged with Terrorist Threat, Assault on an Officer, and resisting arrest.

She is being held on a $25,000 bond.