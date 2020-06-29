Woman accused of stealing nearly $8,500 through fraudulent credit card refunds at Sioux City hotel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested in Sioux City after authorities said she stole nearly $8,500 from hotel customers.

According to court documents, Maria Ochoa, 33, worked at the Gordon Drive Holiday Inn in Sioux City, and from January 8 through April 18, Ochoa made 36 fraudulent refunds to her and her boyfriend’s five credit card accounts.

The refunds varied between $79 and $1,672. In total, Ochoa took $8,477.58 from various Holiday Inn customers, documents show.

A warrant was issued for Ochoa’s arrest, and she was arrested on Friday.

Ochoa is charged with the class D felony of second-degree theft. She was also charged with six counts of credit card fraud, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $20,000.