LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A woman accused of fatally shooting her husband in front of their two children inside the family’s truck nearly two years ago is set to go to trial in March.

Station KRVN reports that the second-degree murder trial of 33-year-old Kathleen Jourdan is set to begin March 3 and is expected to be held over five days.

Jourdan has said she acted in self-defense when she pulled a handgun from the center console of the truck and fired two shots into her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan, while stopped along Interstate 80 near Cozad on June 17, 2020.

Investigators have said the couple got into an argument while driving back from Scottsbluff, where the family was in the process of moving.