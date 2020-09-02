With Purdy leading way, Cyclones look to make some history

FILE – In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass in front of Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game, in Orlando, Fla. Purdy, who led the most productive offense in program history, has the look of a high-round pick if he declares for the NFL draft after his junior year. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

IOWA (AP) – Iowa State enters this season coming off its second-best three-year stretch in program history.

It has its sights set on making the Big 12 championship game for the first time.

The Cyclones bring back nine starters on offense and seven on defense from a team that finished 7-6. Brock Purdy is poised to go down as the best quarterback to play at Iowa State.

They also bring back high-profile players in running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar, defensive end JaQuan Bailey and defensive back Greg Eisworth.

The Cyclones open Sept. 12 against Louisiana-Lafayette.