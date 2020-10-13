With ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ gone, KFC debuts new signature sauce

SAN RAFAEL, CA – OCTOBER 30: A bucket of KFC Extra Crispy fried chicken is displayed October 30, 2006 in San Rafael, California. KFC is phasing out trans fats and plans to use zero trans fat soybean oil for cooking of their Original Recipe and Extra Crispy fried chicken as well as other menu items. KFC expects to have all of its 5,500 restaurants in the U.S. switched to the new oil by April 2007. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NEXSTAR) — Popular restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken debuted its new signature dipping sauce called “KFC Sauce” after retiring its “Finger Lickin’ Good” recipe.

The company described the new sauce as “tangy and sweet, with a bit of smokiness.”

Earlier this year, KFC suspended the use of its popular “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan amid the coronavirus pandemic. That suspension included the end of “Finger Lickin’ Good” sauce.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” KFC said in an August statement. “While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

KFC’s marketing folks say they went through 50 versions of the new sauce before settling on the right one.

KFC Sauce debuts in stores Monday. It joins the sauce lineup of Classic Ranch, Honey BBQ, Honey Mustard and KFC Hot Sauce.

The “Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan had been used in KFC advertising for 64 years, according to the company.

At the time, KFC said the slogan may return “when the time is right.”