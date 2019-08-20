WIT welcomes largest class of international students

A Siouxland community college is welcoming 80 international students to campus this week.

This school year, Western Iowa Tech is hosting its biggest class of foreign exchange students, many from Brazil and Chile.

Professors at the college hope WIT will help these students pursue their dreams.

“It’s incredible. I hope my students would be able to make their dreams come true because to dream is easy, to have a dream is easy, to make it true, that’s difficult,” WIT Chilean Teacher Carlos Espinoza said.

Sioux City’s J and L Staffing will be providing the student’s tuition and transportation during their time at WIT.