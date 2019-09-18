WIT hosts Constitution Day program

Tuesday marked the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the US constitution and a local college is using the day to teach Siouxlanders about the document.

Western Iowa Tech Community College hosting a program about the importance of the constitution. The speaker addressed myths around the constitution as well as how important it is to be educated about important issues.

“Young people will be able to be educated today in ways they could even approach their own parents and other adults and provide them the same lessons that I’m providing them today,” Election Reform Advocate Larry Bradly said.

Tuesday is also National Citizenship Day.