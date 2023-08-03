Western Iowa Tech’s new logo for their new athletics program, the Comets

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Western Iowa Tech has found itself a conference ahead of the beginning of the fall season.

WIT will compete in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) this upcoming season. The Comets will participate in men’s basketball, women’s basketball, cheer, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer.

Also, Western Iowa Tech will be taking part in competitive eSports in the spring of 2024. The Comets’ first athletic competition will take place on the pitch as its men’s and women’s soccer teams kick off their respective seasons against Central CC.