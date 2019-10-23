Wisconsin officer purchases car seats for a mom who can’t afford to

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (KCAU) – One Wisconsin mom was running errands when she was pulled over for a routine traffic stop, and the officer noticed her kids weren’t in car seats.

Officer Kevin Zimmermann from the Milwaukee Police didn’t give her a citation, but instead used his own money to help her out.

“A big pet peeve of mine is little ones that are not in a car seat,” Officer Zimmerman said.

Officer Zimmerman has been with the Milwaukee Police Department for about 12 years now.

He took the oath to serve and protect, and he took the word to protect to another level last weekend when he noticed three kids not in car seats while doing a routine traffic stop.

“She said she can’t afford them at this time,” Officer Zimmerman said.

“With bills coming up and winter coming up, I got to get coats and boots and shoes and stuff. So it was kind of hard for me,” Andrella Jackson, the mother, said.

Officer Zimmerman took matters into his own hands after hearing that and bought two car seats for her younger children at a nearby Walmart for about $75, but his act of kindness didn’t stop there.

“Not only did he give us the car seats, he actually put them in for me,” Jackson said.

“I didn’t do it to be praised or ‘atta boy’ or anything like that. I did it because I’m a parent and I want nothing to happen to these kids,” Officer Zimmerman said.

The Centers for Disease Control says car seats reduce the risk of death to infants by 71% and toddlers by 45%.

“I got three kids at home. If this were to happen to my kids, I would be devastated the rest of my life,” Officer Zimmerman said.

“He’s awesome. I really love him. I really appreciate everything he did for us,” Jackson said.

Officer Zimmerman’s kind gesture will keep Andrella Jackson’s kids safe anytime they are in the car.