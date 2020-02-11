Wisconsin middle school student with cerebral palsy performs national anthem with xylophone

WEST BEND, WI (WITI) – It takes a lot of courage to stand in front of a crowd and perform the national anthem.

It’s a difficult song, even more so when hundreds of sports fans are watching.

Every musician will tell you that the first chair is where it’s at.

An honor given to the best player in each section of a band but Mason Braatz is happy to stand.

The West Bend 6th grader plays 15 instruments.

“He’s the only kid that has band [class] every day,” said Brandon Yahn, West Bend Middle School band director.

The snare drum is Mason’s favorite, but he has made a name for himself playing the xylophone.

His killer smile is a showstopper, second only to his strength.

“He’s a tough kid. He`s such a tough kid,” said Mason’s mom, Sarah.

Mason has cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder that affects his movement and speech.

Doctors didn’t think he would walk, let alone have the control needed to play in instrument.

“It’s just incredible how he’s so accurate,” said Yahn.

But Mason is tougher than any diagnosis.

“I have one life, as we know, I want to make the best out of it,” said Braatz.

It is a “can do” attitude worthy of an invite to play the national anthem ahead of the West Bend East versus West rivalry high school basketball game.

“The fear always been that he can’t find a place where he can shine,” said Sarah Braatz. Mason’s mom.

Mason didn’t just shine.

“I was feeling very, very nervous,” said Mason Braatz, musician.

He nailed it.

“If someone calls, like the Bucks, or any sports team, I’ll pick up the phone and I’ll go there!” said the musician.

When they were done applauding, these fans will take a seat, Mason prefers to stand.

“It feels like home,” said Mason.