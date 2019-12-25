Wisconsin firefighters slide on the ice to rescue trapped dog

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. (AP) – Several Wisconsin firefighters put their ice rescue training to the test, rescuing a German shepherd that fell through the ice covering a pond near its home.

Argyle Fire Chief David Soper slid on the ice to reach eight-month-old Pepper and calm him down. Soper and another firefighter in protective suits broke some of the ice and tumbled into the cold water before getting a grip on the dog to lift him out.

Cell phone video showing firefighters sliding out to rescue an eight-month-old German Shepherd named Pepper, who had fallen through the ice covering a pond, then pulling him out after they all fall through the ice (Source: ARGYLE ADAMS FIRE DEPARTMENT)

The rescue happened Saturday in Blanchardville.

Soper says Pepper’s owners did the right thing by calling the fire department and not trying to rescue the dog themselves.