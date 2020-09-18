Winston Groom, ‘Forrest Gump’ author, Point Clear native dies

MADRID, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Harvest time is here for the Cokemiller family. Thursday found them working in their second field of corn bent over by August's Derecho. Kody Cokemiller spoke with us as his father and uncle picked the corn they could.

Cokemiller said they are pleased with the results so far considering the damage. They chose to harvest while the corn was a little green, before it got dry and they would lose more ears to breakage. The result is corn with higher moisture but they are leaving less in the field. They are also only able to harvest in one direction, resulting in twice as many passes and more time spent picking less corn.