SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lucky For Life second-place ticket was bought at Cubby’s at 1000 S. Burr St. in Mitchell, the South Dakota Lottery said.

The second place ticket is good for $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000.

The ticket matched all five numbers and was just the Lucky Ball away from claiming the top prize. The winning numbers were 12, 19, 24, 27 and 38, while the Lucky Ball was 11, according to South Dakota Lottery.

The South Dakota Lottery advises the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and consult with a financial advisor. The prize may be claimed at any South Dakota redemption center–the Sioux Falls redemption center is located at 3605 S. Western Ave., Suite B.