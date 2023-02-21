ROSALIE, Neb. (KCAU) — A Winnebago man was sentenced Friday to three years of probation in federal court last week for punching a tribal officer.

Garry Hunter Little Walker, 34, of Winnebago, pleaded guilty to assault on an officer with bodily contact on Nov. 21, 2022.

According to a press release U.S. Attorney’s Office, Little Walker was arguing with his grandmother and the mother of his children on June 3, 2022, when officers arrived at a home on Lyndon Avenue. The officer tried to arrest Little Walker but Little Walker pushed the officer away and ran inside the house, locking the door behind him.

Eventually, the officer was able to enter the house and he allegedly encountered Little Walker in the kitchen who said “How do you want it then? I’m going to rack real hard.” Little Walker’s fists were clenched and his Grandmother was in the room. At that point, Little Walker swung his right hand over his grandma’s head and struck the officer in the head, the release.

This was followed by a physical confrontation between the two men with Little Walker grabbing the officer’s head and the officer grabbing Little Walker and putting him on the ground.

Little Walker eventually reached for the officer’s gun and the officer pepper sprayed Little Walker, hitting himself with the spray in the process, according to the release. The officer tried to take Little Walker out of the house and Little Walker lunged at the officer, elbowed him in the face and then fell to the ground.

The FBI and the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement investigated the case.