When will things return ‘back to normal’ in Siouxland?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The CDC said even after your vaccination, which research shows is 95 percent effective, you should continue to follow the CDC’s recommendations.



Some of those being wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and limiting the number of people at gatherings.

Unity Point Health St. Luke’s Vice President Medical Director Operations Jeffrey O’Tool said they appreciate when people continue to follow the guidelines after vaccination, but that guidance might lead many to wonder when will things really go back to normal?

“There’s lots of different variants, mutations of that virus that are out circling right now and we’re not exactly certain how effective the vaccines are going to be against the other variants,” O’Tool said.

O’Tool said there’s research being done on whether or not people who are asymptomatic carriers of the disease can spread the virus, meaning that experts are still not sure that if you catch the virus after getting vaccinated and are asymptomatic, you can spread the virus to others.

Some Siouxlanders shared how they felt about having to follow guidelines after receiving the shot.

“I don’t want to wear a mask now. I’m only wearing it here because I have to,” Jim Osegaro said. “I mean, I wear the mask, I don’t like wearing the mask but I do because it makes other people feel comfortable so, it’s a lot easier to just wear a mask and go about my day. Yeah, I would like it to go back to normal, if the vaccines were going to make it go back to normal, I still wouldn’t do it unless I had to, I guess”

Susie Strohbeen just received her first dose of the vaccine.

“I’m glad I received the first dose and I’m just a step closer to being a little safer but I know just because I had the first dose doesn’t mean that everything’s fine. No matter what, I’m going to be cautious,” said Strohbeen.

Strobeen said much like everyone else, she would like to return to normalcy but for right now, the times we’re in feels like the new normal.

“I would love to be able to be comfortable being out, being around people but yet still, I think we just, the new normalcy is being cautious,” said Strobeen.