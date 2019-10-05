What you need to know about breast cancer

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Every year, thousands of women and men are diagnosed with breast cancer.

And this month, doctors, patients, and advocates are working to make sure we spread the word on how to prevent, screen, and treat it.

Breast cancer. It’s the second most common cancer among women in the United States, and the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women overall.

Each year, about 245,000 new cases are diagnosed in women in the U.S. and 2,200 cases are found in men.

While the five-year survival rate is almost 90 percent.

Approximately 41,000 women and nearly 500 men will die from it each year.

Breast cancer is a disease where the cells in the breast grow out of control.

While it can start in different areas of the breast. It can also metastasize and spread to other parts of the body.

The two most common types of breast cancer are:

Invasive ductal carcinoma- here, the cancer cells grow outside the ducts into other parts of the breast.

Invasive lobular carcinoma describes cancer cells that spread from the lobules to breast tissue close by.

While some people may experience symptoms, many will not. That is why experts agree regular breast cancer screenings and early diagnosis are essential.