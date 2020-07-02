What to expect outdoors for the 4th

Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) – With the 4th of July approaching, many people are hoping to be outdoors to celebrate and view fireworks.

There is some potential for storms with the high heat and humidity, but if nothing achieves lift then a dry and mostly sunny Independence day can be expected.

The evening will also have a slight potential for storms. Partly cloudy skies can be expected with a full moon to light up the sky also.

Relative humidity on 7/2/2020

With the hot weather expect heat indices to reach into the mid 90’s be sure to stay safe and stay hydrated.

Use sunscreen if in the sun for extended periods and rest in the shade when possible. Be aware of the signs for heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

