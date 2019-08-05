What concealed carry gun owners can do during active shooting

Learning more about what people with concealed carry permits can do in an active shooting situation.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KCAU) – Two communities are grieving after mass shootings claimed the lives of 31 people, injuring more than 50 others. As these shootings continue to shake communities across the country, we’re learning more about what people with concealed carry permits can do in an active shooting situation.

“There are two responses in any situation. It’s fight or flight, and I’m getting a little old to be taking flight,” said Daniels.

Bob Daniels has had his concealed carry permit for about 10 years now. He said if he gets into a shooting situation, he knows what to do.

“First and foremost, protect myself and my loved ones that are around me, and carrying a weapon is the means to do that,” said Daniels.

“A good guy with a gun is the only thing that is gonna stop a bad guy with a gun, so the sooner that gun gets brought into the picture, unfortunately, the sooner the damage is done so we can save a lot of lives by actually having equal force,” said Tim Grover, an instructor at Rev Tac.

Police say when it comes to a civilian taking charge, precautions should be taken.

“If you have a weapons permit and you are legal and you choose to do that, you need to like I said, train and also be cognizant of when officers arrive, there might only be a split second for us to find out who you are or vice versa,” said Cheif Ed Mahon, with South Sioux City Police.

“I would encourage you to focus on the threat in front of you but you can always say, ‘Hey somebody, call 911, describe me to them. I’m the good guy.’ And hopefully, they do that. And the other thing is when the cops come there, you shouldn’t have anything in your hands if the threat has been taken care of,” said Grover.

Officials say if you ever find yourself in a situation where you have to use that weapon, it is important that you are as comfortable with it as possible.