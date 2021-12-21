SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Student with the Beta Zeta Mu honor society at Western Iowa Tech Community College raised $500 for the Foodbank of Siouxland’s backpack program. They also donated an additional $500 for WITCC’s food pantry.

Bill Clifford is the president of the Beta Zeta Mu alumni association says making a difference is important.

“Service is a big part of it and like I said I’m with the alumni association and I’m still involved because I believe in giving back to the community in any way I can,” Clifford said.

The donations are part of the group’s annual Honors in Action project.