Western Iowa Tech Community College launches a new global online program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- When classes begin Thursday, Western Iowa Tech Community College will be launching its first-ever online video programming degree for students all over the world.

“This is WIT’s first fully online program that is reaching out to a global market,” said Frank Heffner an Instructor at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

The program began overseas, WIT’s professors held their first pilot course with a group of students in Kosovo last summer.

“The success of that original pilot program to test all the concepts and now it has turned into an entirely new online program,” said Heffner.

One that has caught the attention of students all over the world.

“The fact that this is going globally is amazing I never would have thought our little Iowa tech would have done anything like that but they are,” said Cora Hale a mentor at Western Iowa Tech Community College.



There are currently 24 students enrolled in the program some local, national, and international. They also have a waitlist of at least 20 international people wanting to be a part of this first global program.

Students participate in the class online have three options, working for one semester to receive a certificate, one year for a diploma and two years to receive a degree.

“It’s awesome to see the instructors that have helped me to be able to reach an international level because they have been miraculous they have really really helped me and pushed me beyond what I thought I could do,” said Hale.

During the course students will learn over a dozen different software programs used in gaming design, helping students prepare for their future careers.

“This is a show us what you can do industry and that is the whole focus on this is to get you to that skill level to where you can create a portfolio and you can show them I know how to do this and you can get a job,” said Heffner.

As the program grows and more students get involved WIT hopes to welcome more online programs open to students all over the world their next project is opening a global cybersecurity course.