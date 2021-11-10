Western Iowa Tech celebrates Veterans Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) celebrated Veterans Day Wednesday morning.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Rhonda Briggs read a Prisoner of War poem and the Junior ROTC of Sioux City presented the colors.

The school has done this type of celebration for over 10 years and students from WITCC’s military club help put the event together.

Briggs, who teaches psychology at WITCC and serves as the academic advisor to the school’s military club, said the ceremony is a great way to get young people involved.

“We don’t see a lot of that in the world today and so it’s nice to expose students to that little piece of American culture,” Briggs said.

As the academic advisor for the school’s military club, Briggs said WITCC has a large number of veteran students and they appreciate events like these.

For more information about Veterans Day events in Siouxland, click here.