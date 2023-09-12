SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Western Iowa Labor Federation donated money and canned goods to the Siouxland Soup Kitchen.

The Western Iowa Labor Federation celebrated its 120th Labor Day picnic on Monday, September 4.

At the picnic, cash and canned goods were collected for the Siouxland Soup Kitchen. The Western Iowa Labor Federation announced on Monday that it donated more than $1,500 in cash and canned goods.

“Everyone in labor knows what it is to fall on hard times – whether through layoff, strike, injury, or other inability to work and provide. When that happens, we lift each other up. We are deeply indebted to Siouxland Soup Kitchen for the support they provide to those in our community who are food-insecure, and we are grateful to be able to help them in their mission. Jen Pellant, President of the Western Iowa Labor Federation

The Western Iowa Labor Federation, AFL-CIO is a coalition of unions that fights for workers’ rights and public policies that promote and expand social and economic justice for Iowa’s working families.