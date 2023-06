DES MOINES, IOWA (KCAU) – After back-to-back State runner-up finishes, the third time was the charm for #2 Western Christian Wolfpack boys soccer as they defeated #1 Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2-0 in the IHSAA Class 1A State Championship for the program’s first-ever State title.

Junior Miles Baccam netted a pair of secod-half goals to lift the Wolfpack towards ultimate glory in Des Moines.